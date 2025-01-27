Wales Millennium Centre announces 2025 Christmas show

Wales Millennium Centre has today announced that Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical Group’s critically acclaimed UK and Ireland tour of the classic multi award-winning musical MARY POPPINS will be coming to the Donald Gordan Theatre in Cardiff from Wednesday 3 December 2025 to Saturday 10 January 2026.

Following a record-breaking run in London’s West End, where the show received critical acclaim and nightly standing ovations, the UK and Ireland tour opened in Bristol on 4 November 2024 to rave reviews.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the World’s favourite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is more magical than ever before featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. The timeless score includes the classic Sherman Brothers songs; Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Feed the Birds with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

MARY POPPINS has original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The book is by Julian Fellowes and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. It has orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has sound design by Paul Gatehouse and lighting by Hugh Vanstone. Co-Choreography is by Stephen Mear. The set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction is by Richard Eyre.

MARY POPPINS UK TOUR

Tickets for all performances will be on sale wk/c 3 February 2025.

Priority booking from 5 February 2025 to Ffrind members and on general

release on 7 February 2025.

For more information on the full schedule, ticket pricing, and booking details click HERE

Casting to be announced soon.

More at: www.marypoppins.co.uk

