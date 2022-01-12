Wales set to be ‘blocked’ from Junior Eurovision by ‘UK plan to return’

Wales is set to be blocked from entering the Junior Eurovision by the UK’s planned return to the competition, it has been reported.

According to Eurovision IN the BBC plans to return to Junior Eurovision in 2023, 20 years after the first competition was held, when the UK did take part.

The UK has not competed since 2005, which has enabled Wales to enter. However, if the UK were to return, it is understood that it would be given priority by competition bosses, blocking Wales from entering.

Junior Eurovision Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl sparked rumours about the UK returning to the singing competition in December last year, during a press conference.

He told France TV and the EBU that the BBC was “close to joining” the contest.

Wales debuted in the competition in 2018, in Minsk, Belarus. Welsh singer Manw Lili Robin took to the stage to sing “Perta” after being selected through the Chwilio am Seren (Searching for a Star) programme which was broadcast on S4C.

Wales also participated in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019, which was held in Gliwice, Poland. Erin Mai performed “Calon yn Curo” after being selected through Chwilio am Seren to represent her country.

Wales did not take part in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.