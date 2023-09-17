Wales’ top choral competition to return to S4C in 2024

Welsh language broadcaster S4C has confirmed the return of Wales’ premier choral competition next year.

Côr Cymru returns for the eleventh time since its launch in 2003, with the aim of sustaining and raising choral standards across Wales.

There will be five categories in the competition – children’s choirs, youth choirs, mixed choirs, equal voice choirs and show choirs.

International Judges

A panel of international judges will choose up to four choirs in each category to perform in the semi-finals in February 2024. Each choir that reaches the semi-finals will receive £500, with the winner of the category winning a further £1,000.

The five best choirs in the semi-finals will be chosen by international judges to proceed to the grand final on May 12th 2024 at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre. It will be shown live on S4C.

Cash Prize

In addition to the Côr Cymru 2024 title, the winning choir will receive a prize of £4,000. There’s an award for the best conductor and a prize for the best performance by a choir that hasn’t reached the final.

In preparation for the competition, choirs across Wales will be recorded performing 6-8 minutes of music at the end of November 2023.

Elen Rhys, Entertainment Commissioner S4C, said: “This competition is one of the corner-stones of S4C events and we’re very proud of it. It’s a fantastic platform for Wales’ choirs and it’s great that we can show Wales’ choral talents on S4C.”

Previous winners of the competition include Côrdydd, Ysgol Gerdd Ceredigion, Cywair, Côr Heol y March, Serendipity, Côr y Wiber and Côr Merched Sir Gâr.

The Côr Cymru semi-finals and final will be broadcast on S4C.

For more information visit www.s4c.cymru/corcymru and www.rondomedia.cymru/corcymru

