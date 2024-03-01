Watch: 12,000 children come together to sing bilingual song for St David’s Day

Primary school pupils from across Wales have joined forces with the Welsh National Opera Orchestra in a harmonious celebration of our land, language, culture and people.

From Anglesey to Aberdare, Flat Holm to Ffostrasol, Carmarthen to Caernarfon and every other corner of our land of song, the children from more than 200 schools have taken part in a recording of an original Welsh and English song called ’Sing Together – Pawb i Ganu’n Un’.

Save the Children

The children recorded the song at venues across Wales and it has been released, for download, to celebrate St David’s Day. Profits from any downloads will be donated to Save the Children.

In addition to the mainstream schools involved, there are three schools for children with special educational needs taking part to ensure the joy of music is accessible, proving that ABC of Opera’s mission that ‘any body can’ is true for all.

On St David’s Day, the song will be sung in unison by schools across Wales.



This first-of-its-kind initiative was devised by ABC of Opera, which provides interactive and inclusive music workshops for schools.

Its founder, Mark Llewelyn Evans, along with composer Rhys Taylor, Lorraine King and Dr Gwyneth Lewis, composed the celebratory, bilingual song.

Its words embrace the universal themes of hope, light and togetherness.

Mission

Mark Llewelyn Evans, Founder of ABC of Opera said: “I have been running workshops for almost nine years and our mission has always been to empower every child to believe that ‘Any body can – amdani blant Cymru‘.

“This project aims to take that message to the next level, uniting children from across the whole nation, from all backgrounds, to sing together, celebrating Wales and each other.”

WNO Director of Programmes and Engagement, Emma Flatley said: “We are delighted to be supporting ABC of Opera on a project that will not only reach so many young people across Wales but to help them engage in music and song and to express themselves creatively.”

Melanie Simmonds, Head of Save the Children Cymru said: “We’re grateful to ABC of Opera for supporting us through donations made from this uplifting and inspiring song.

“Our work in Wales and around the world focuses on making sure that children’s voices are heard loud and clear and that their basic rights to access food, clean water, education, protection and equal opportunities to help them thrive in life are met.”

‘Sing Together – Pawb i Ganu’n Un’ can be purchased or streamed from most leading music platforms.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

