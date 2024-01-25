Watch: 18 traditional Welsh legends brought to life in BSL storybooks for children

Stephen Price

Eighteen of Wales’ most treasured legends and stories have been brought to life in British Sign Language (BSL) storybook videos, available in both Welsh and English.

Each story was designed with school children in mind, however they make a perfect introduction to some of Wales’ important legends and stories for all ages.

From Macsen to Melangell, Cantre’r Gwaelod to Blodeuwedd, these exciting versions of iconic Welsh tales have accessibility right at their hearts.

Trilingual project

The resource aims to provide practitioners with engaging content they can use with young BSL learners as part of a BSL Storytime project for the Welsh Government’s free ‘Hwb’ Digital Learning Platform resources.

The videos feature striking background illustrations from celebrated artists such as Valériane Leblond and Aidan Saunders. Each story is interpreted engagingly in BSL with a voiceover in Welsh or English.



Inclusive

Since 2022, Wales became the first country in the UK to include British Sign Language in its Curriculum.

This collection of videos supports the local, national cross cutting theme in the Curriculum for Wales and are aimed at progressions steps 1-3 and are appropriate for ages 5-11.

Commissioned especially by the Welsh Government, the unique resource puts BSL at the forefront of the storytelling.

‘Delighted’

Speaking about one of her books being included, Cerys Matthews said: “I’m delighted that my children’s storybook, ‘Gelert’ is now available as a British Sign Language adaptation too.

“BSL is such a vibrant and expressive language, it really brings the story to life. I loved voicing the story in Welsh and English and watching it being interpreted in BSL for the first time.

“And best of all, it’s free for everyone to enjoy on the Welsh Government’s ‘Hwb’ website.

Note that south Wales BSL Dialect is used in this resource. There are also variations in BSL, and children or teachers may have seen or learnt signs that are not in this resource.

View the full list of BSL storytime titles on the Welsh Government’s ‘Hwb’. (Drop down menu for Welsh or English versions)

