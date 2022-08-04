Watch: A sneak peek at stunning exhibition from teen art prodigy Makenzy Beard

It was just over a year ago when we were introduced to the prodigious artistic skills of a then 14-year-old from Swansea named Makenzy Beard, who has taken the art world by storm.

Then a painting of a family friend, John Tucker, was chosen to be exhibited as part of the prestigious Royal Academy Young Artist’s Summer Show in London.

The portrait of the local farmer, featuring John in a black hat and hi-vis jacket, quickly became an internet sensation.

Upon sharing the painting, many viewers across social media commented on the incredible detail and life like quality of the painting. With one viewer commenting ‘we may be experiencing the emergence of Wales’ greatest living artist’.

This was quickly followed by a portrait of her grandfather, Bernard Davies.

The fantastically lifelike portrait piece received international acclaim, with more incredible response across social media.

The now 15-year-old, who is represented by Blackwater Gallery in Cardiff, has since completed a number of paintings after only taking up painting during lockdown.

An avid sports player, Makenzy represents Wales in under 16’s hockey. Unable to take part in her favourite sport during the Covid outbreak, Makenzy was ‘looking for something different to do’ and so tried her hand at painting in her mothers studio.

Since then Makenzy has been working hard on her art producing number of new paintings – but also raising money for charity.

Recently a limited edition print by Makenzy went up for sale in a silent auction to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

It raised a staggering £7,300 with Makenzy commenting: “I’m really chuffed with this bit of news. Just heard a print of my work auctioned through Blackwater Gallery has raised a massive £7,300 through an anonymous bidder.

“If you’d told me 15 months ago, when I first started painting in the garden shed, that I’d be here, I would have told you you were barking mad.

“It’s such a lovely feeling to give something back!!”

Now the student at Bishopston Comprehensive School in Swansea, is working hard on her solo exhibition to be unveiled at Blackwater Gallery from September 16.

A new video posted on her Instagram shows Makenzy hard at work on a new painting.

“If you can’t tell, I’m so concentrated in this video I can’t even talk properly,” she wrote.

“Anyway, here is a little sneak peak in build up to my solo exhibition with @blackwater_gallery on the 16th of September.

“It’s really time to get painting.”

In December The Makenzy Beard Collection became available to buy from the Blackwater Gallery in Cardiff.

The series of limited edition prints and original paintings showcasing the 15-year-old’s astonishing artwork included her two most renowned paintings to date.

Next month will see Makenzy’s highly anticipated solo exhibition at Blackwater Gallery.

To find out more visit the gallery HERE

You can follow Makenzy Beard on Instagram HERE

GALLERY OF MAKENZY BEARD’S PAINTINGS

