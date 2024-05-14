Watch: A spine-tingling Treorchy Male Choir offering for Dylan Thomas Day

It was on 14 May 1953, Under Milk Wood was read on stage at The Poetry Centre in New York, with Dylan Thomas himself taking part in the first cast performance of his legendary play for voices.

The date is now internationally recognised as Dylan Thomas Day, with events and performances taking place to celebrate the life and work of the Welsh poet.

Six months after the reading, Thomas died in New York’s Chelsea Hotel at the age of just 39, but his canon of hugely influential work – which included poems and plays such as ‘Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night’, ‘Death Shall Have No Dominion’ and ‘Under Milk Wood’ – remains ever popular and quintessentially Welsh.

Today we are sharing Treorchy Male Choir’s stunning version of Eli Jenkins’ Prayer (Sunset Poem) from Under Milk Wood.

Performed at St Michael’s Church Maesteg choir member and actor Richard Elfyn starts the piece by reciting the opening First Voice speech from Under Milk Wood.

Sunset Poem by Dylan Thomas

Every morning when I wake,

Dear Lord, a little prayer I make,

O please do keep Thy lovely eye

On all poor creatures born to die

And every evening at sun-down

I ask a blessing on the town,

For whether we last the night or no

I’m sure is always touch-and-go.

We are not wholly bad or good

Who live our lives under Milk Wood,

And Thou, I know, wilt be the first

To see our best side, not our worst.

O let us see another day!

Bless us all this night, I pray,

And to the sun we all will bow

And say, good-bye – but just for now!

