Watch: A voice of hope from a world of fear – 7 year old Ukrainian Amelia Anisovych to sing live on S4C

When a seven-year-old girl sang her young heart out to a bunker full of scared and weary people in Ukraine it was pins, not bombs that could be heard dropping.

The room fell silent, and without fear, she sang her favourite song, Let it Go from the movie Frozen in an underground bomb shelter in Kyiv.

With a young voice full of hope, joy and bravery that video went viral and was shared on social media worldwide.

Now, Amelia Anisovych, the girl who captured hearts worldwide, will perform at the S4C Côr Cymru live final from Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday night.

Like many others, she managed to flee from Ukraine and in the middle of March was in Poland with her grandmother and siblings.

Days after being reunited with her mother, she took to the stage at the Atlas Arena in Łódź and performed the Ukrainian national anthem in front of thousands of people at a charity concert in Poland.

I love to sing!

Amelia has now travelled to Aberystwyth and will be performing in the Côr Cymru competition final live from Aberystwyth Arts Centre tonight with the same iconic song, Let it Go.

Amelia said: “I love to sing, and I practice every morning, afternoon and night! It’s always been a dream of mine to perform.”

Elen Rhys, S4C’s Commissioner for Entertainment, said: “It’s a great privilege to welcome Amelia to Wales and to sing in Aberystwyth.

“It’s been a powerful weekend of music on S4C with the Wales and Ukrainian Concert and the Côr Cymru final and we are proud to be uniting Welsh and Ukrainian performers and proud to be a platform for Amelia’s talent.”

You can watch Amelia’s performance during Côr Cymru 2022 – The Final live on S4C at 18.45 on Sunday 3 April.

