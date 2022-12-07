Watch: Aaron Ramsey has launched his own fashion collection

Aaron Ramsey has long been considered one of football’s most stylish players – both on and off the pitch.

The Wales and Nice midfielder, who was also on the books of the Elite Model Agency back in 2014, has collaborated with fashion brand Belstaff, who worked with the player to curate a selection of new-season pieces.

The collection also includes a promotional video, which sees the bilingual star speaking Welsh.

In the short clip, filmed in Nice ahead of the World Cup, the Welshman talks football, family and keeping your feet firmly on the ground.

He says: “Fi enw i yw Aaron Ramsey. My name is Aaron Ramsey. Dwi’n dod o Gymru, chwarae i Nice. I come from Wales and I play for Nice.

“I always had this dream. A lot of people thought I was crazy. but I believed in myself, and my abilities. Obviously being brought up the way that I have I owe a lot of that to my parents, the friends that I’ve been surrounded by, there’s no ego. I’m so proud and excited to represent Wales at the World Cup. we haven’t done so a very long time.”

The collection is described by Belstaff as: ‘Tactical, technical layers with athletic edge. From mixed media outerwear and technical cargo trousers to sweats with sporty trims, Aaron Ramsey’s curation combines bold trims, textures and performance properties to reflect his personal character.’

The British fashion brand, which is now owned by INEOS, who also own OGC Nice, was founded almost 100 years ago, in 1924, and began producing jackets in Stoke-on-Trent. It was the first company in the world to use waxed cotton to manufacture ‘breathable’ yet waterproof clothing. It has strong links with exploration, aviation and motorsport but has also had a stronger fashion profile in its more recent history.

