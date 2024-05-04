Watch: Adwaith release first single and video from upcoming album

Adwaith, the acclaimed Welsh post punk indie band, have released their latest single, ‘Mwy’ – marking the first glimpse of their highly anticipated third album.

Known for their relentless desire to push forward musically, Adwaith continues to explore new sounds on ‘Mwy’ while staying true to their unique artistic vision.

With its infectious energy and mantra lyrics, ‘Mwy’ is set to captivate audiences and pave the way for Adwaith’s highly anticipated and creatively ambitious third album.

This forthcoming album is not just an ordinary release; it will be a double album in length, reflecting the band’s expansive creative journey over the last 12 months.

Diverse influences

The recording process has taken Adwaith to far-flung studios in the Outer Hebrides, Lisbon, and the wild west and north of Wales, allowing them to capture a diverse range of influences and experiences.

Lead vocalist Hollie Singer describes ‘Mwy’ (the Cymraeg for ‘more’)as a reflection on reconnecting with one’s homeland and finding belonging within one’s community, “finding our tribe”.

The track was meticulously crafted over multiple recording sessions at studios across Wales, including Mwnci Studios in west Wales, Longwave Studios in Cardiff, and Black Bay Studios in The Outer Hebrides.

Each studio environment contributed to the rich and diverse sonic palette of the song, making it one of the most enthralling tracks on the upcoming album.

Inspiration

Gwenllian Anthony, bass player and vocalist reveals that ‘Mwy’ was initially inspired by Can’s seminal track ‘….And More’, with the band aiming to create a song that would inspire listeners to stomp along to its infectious rhythm.

Drummer Heledd Owen adds: Mwy is a celebration of our connection to the ancient land beneath our feet, inviting listeners to join in a joyous neolithic dance.”

Watch the video for Mwy here.

