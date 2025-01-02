Watch: Am Dro celebrity special featuring former Boris Johnson aide

Stephen Price

A celebrity special of much-loved Welsh language TV series Am Dro is available to watch online featuring Boris Johnson’s former Director of Communications, Guto Harri alongside some of Wales’ biggest music and radio personalities.

Am Dro is one of S4C’s flagship series and translates as For A Walk!

The series has become a mainstay on S4C, proving popular with English and Welsh speaking audiences thanks to its glimpse at some of Wales’ most treasured locations and the addition of subtitles for learners.

Guto Harri is a Welsh broadcaster, writer and strategic communications consultant. He served as Downing Street Director of Communications, having been appointed by Boris Johnson in February 2022.

Joining Guto is pop siren, Tara Bandito, musician and radio presenter Dom James and Welsh TV and radio icon, Sian Tomos.

“No ordinary walk”

Each episode sees four lovers of the coast and countryside battle it out to have their favourite Welsh walking trail immortalised in the S4C walk of fame – with each entrant giving a score of ten for each walk before the ultimate winner’s walk is revealed at the end of each episode.

In the latest episode featuring famous faces, Guto Harri has chosen a personal journey through the area of ​​his upbringing in Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan and Dom James has chosen a circular trip to the top of a mountain near Brecon.

The dramatic beaches of the Gower Peninsula are Sian Thomas’ choice, and another personal journey is Tara Bandito’s – from Llyn Aled to Lansannan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Am Dro! (@amdros4c)

The programme description says: “Ry’n ni’r Cymry yn genedl o gerddwyr a phawb a’i hoff lwybr. Ond nid mynd am dro hamddenol wnawn ni fan hyn – cystadleuaeth waco yw hon!”

That means: “The Welsh love to walk and we all have our favourite path. But this is no ordinary walk. Oh no, this is a competition!”

Ideal show for learners

Popular Welsh learning blog, Liz Learns Welsh reflects many new Welsh speakers’ experiences of learning much about Wales, the culture and the language from the series, writing: “I wanted to start watching some TV in Welsh, but with so many programmes to choose from, it was tricky to know where to begin.

“I decided to go with a recommendation from a classmate for Am Dro! The name translates as For A Walk!

“My first impression was that it’s a little bit like Come Dine With Me, but for walkers. The contestants give each other marks out of 10 for the route, scenery, history and even packed lunches!

Challenge

Liz added: “Am Dro! is in the “programmes for Welsh learners” (rhaglenni i ddysgwyr) category. As an entry learner, I’ve found it ideal vocab-wise – talking about everyday activities, the weather and other people.

“Each episode is around 50 minutes long and you can watch with Welsh or English subtitles. I’ve tried both, depending on how much I’m feeling like a challenge!

“Am Dro! is a light-hearted and entertaining mix of hiking, spectacular scenery, local history and personal stories.

“Now I’m off to plan my next walk…”

You can stream Am Dro! Selebs! on BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic now, where you can also discover previous episodes.

