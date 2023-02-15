Watch: American gives advice on how to ‘survive’ Wales

An American TikTok creator has given some questionable tongue in cheek advice on how to ‘survive’ Wales in a bizarre viral video that features a dragon, a top hat wearing sheep and Ryan Reynolds.

TikToker ‘Emperor Dijon’ recently found fame on the popular app with his heavily edited ‘advice’ videos that have seen him take on and ‘survive’ famous boxers and even mythical creatures using editing to move himself around certain backdrops.

Fans have been suggesting which countries or situations Emperor Dijon should survive next and a video of him supposedly dangling from a tree above two crocodiles whilst using a snake to see off a nearby lion gained over 5 million views.

On the suggestion of eager followers, Emperor Dijon decided he would explain how to cope when visiting Wales.

In the viral video he said: “If you ever end up in Wales don’t be surprised if you see more sheep than people.

“Not a lot to do there but if you get bored you can always climb Mount Snowden. Keep in mind that at the top there is a red dragon completely harmless to you unless of course you are a Saxon.”

The TikTok star then goes on to fumble over the pronunciation of Welsh town names and pokes fun as Welsh road signs.

He said that if you truly want to survive in Wales you have to speak Welsh and to do this you should “find a keyboard, place your forehead on it for ten seconds, every time you do this you’re guaranteed to type a Welsh word.”

The American did take a moment during the video to attempt to pronounce Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch and in the comments section opinion was dived on the accuracy of the pronunciation with one person saying he “did pretty good” and another saying “You sounded more Polish that Welsh.”

Emperor Dijon ends the video by querying why Ryan Reynolds would be in Wales.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

