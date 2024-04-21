Watch: American’s brilliant reaction to Yma o Hyd which leaves him close to tears

It’s the video that showed the global reach of the Welsh language and the popularity of Yma o Hyd in particular.

A wonderful video from popular YouTuber Benny Blows reacting to hearing Dafydd Iwan’s anthem has resurfaced online once more and is being shared around social media.

Reaction videos are hugely popular on the global video platform – and this is one of the most amazing ones you will ever see.

It truly is one of the best things you will watch today, or any other day for that matter.

After the song was recommended to him the YouTuber gives Yma o Hyd a spin for the first time and by the end of the video he’s close to tears and belting out the chorus passionately with a clenched fist and a great grasp of the language and pronunciation of the lyrics.

It’s wonderful to see the song being introduced to people who wouldn’t otherwise have heard our stirring Welsh folk anthem.

As the song fades out, Benny is clearly moved, starts clapping and says: “We’re gonna give it 10, then we’re gonna give it another 10 and then we’re gonna give it 10 more!”

I think we can surmise from this he clearly loves it!

The video, which contains some offensive language, can be found here or by following the link below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dafydd Iwan must still be pinching him at the astonishing resurrection of the song and how it has made its mark on the global stage.

Last year, the folk singer and campaigner belted out Yma o Hyd as Jo Cordina regained his World Boxing title, while days before, the official anthem for Cymru’s 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign won a Wales Folk Award for Best Original Welsh Language Song, while the musician also won the Best Solo Artist accolade.

The song, by Dafydd Iwan and Ar Log, was originally released in 1983 and was remastered in 2022 with the voices of over 70,000 members of the Red Wall recorded during the World Cup play-off matches.

The track also features the voices of the players singing the emotionally charged song in their post-match celebrations with Dafydd Iwan on the pitch following their 1-0 victory over Ukraine, which sealed a place in the World Cup Finals for the first time since 1958.

Yma o Hyd was also played at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar as the flags and football shirts of all the competing nations were taken out onto the pitch at the Al Bayt stadium in Doha.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

