Watch: Americans have a go at guessing Welsh words – and it’s glorious

Anyone who has watched the latest episode of Welcome To Wrexham will know just how much Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are doing to put Wales on the map.

Their enthusiasm in educating those Stateside in the rich history, traditions and culture of our beautiful country is wonderful to see.

We won’t give to much away about the ‘Wales special’ that constitutes the latest episode, but we’ll add that the Welsh language plays a big part.

We shouldn’t be surprised by that, of course, given Rob and Ryan’s love of the language – see Rob showing off his skills on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for evidence of this.

US digital media company were keen to shine a light on Wales and its language in a special video they recently filmed.

Watching Americans wrestle with the vagaries of words from Wales and their meanings, is a joy to behold.

So if you want to see US residents guessing the meanings of words such as mitching, chopsing and daps as well as chwarae teg, ych a fi and pel droed, amongst many others, then you’re in for a treat.

Watch and enjoy!

