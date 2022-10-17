Watch: Appeal to find incredible young busker who stunned shoppers

Shoppers out in Cardiff yesterday were stopped in their tracks by a stunning performance from a youngster playing guitar, which has won praise from one of the world’s greatest guitarists..

The young lad with long blonde hair certainly looked the part of a rock star and lived up to his look with some incredible guitar playing.

His wizardly rock ‘n’ roll skills drew a crowd to his pitch on The Hayes in Cardiff City centre and also drew much applause when he had finished playing.

Singer Leon Stanford, frontman with excellent Welsh band The People The Poet, knows a thing or two about music and he enthused in a post on Twitter, which copied in Motorhead’s Welsh guitarist Phil Campbell: “@MotorheadPhil @PCATBS

Think you may need to get this kid on stage with you for your next local show!! This was outside on the Hayes in Cardiff! Didn’t catch his name but what a talent.”

😮😮😮@MotorheadPhil @PCATBS

Think you may need to get this kid on stage with you for your next local show!! This was outside on the Hayes in Cardiff! Didn’t catch his name but what a talent pic.twitter.com/ZsQzFvQVSo — Leon Stanford (@theleonstanford) October 16, 2022

In reply, Phil Campbell posted: “He’s great.”

A video of the youngster playing Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ was also posted on TikTok by Josh Brockwell and forwarded to Nation.Cymru.

He told us: “Just saw your story about the young guitarist in Cardiff who got a massive crowd. I’ve sent over another video of him playing Metallica if you’d like the share it. Hope we can find him, he deserves so much recognition for his talent!”

Writing on his TikTok post, Josh enthused: “Out in Cardiff and saw a kid plug in his #paulgilbert signature and thought I’d stick around. Did not expect to stay there with my jaw on the floor while he hammered out Master of Puppets flawlessly!”

And it appears it’s not just guitar he’s a wiz at. David Taylor, who runs the Cardiff Music History page on Facebook, watched our mystery musician a couple of times yesterday, including a stint playing the violin!

He said: “I watched this kid for about 10 mins on Saturday, he was awesome. Also about an hour before I watched him playing guitar I saw him playing the violin. Talented kid!”

Now the search is on to find out who the youngster is. If you can help identify the guitarist drop a line to david.owens@nation.cymru

