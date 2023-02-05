Watch: Banish those winter blues with a some adorable ponies and a tuneful dusting of snow

If you’re feeling a little under siege by life’s pressures and bad news why not escape to a snow flecked hillside in mid Wales?

The indie singer songwriter Ffredi Blino (not his real name apparently) wrapped up warm in his favourite jumper and took his guitar with him when he climbed Bryn y Fan near Llanidloes to film a video for a new song called ‘Call This Winter?’

There, amidst a light sprinkling of fresh snow he encountered some very co-operative, shaggy-maned ponies who showed their appreciation via some gentle nuzzling.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ffredi’s latest album ‘The Dishwasher Tapes’ was recorded at home in mid Wales and features songs such as ‘Take Me Back to Honolulu’ with its references to Waikimi moons, the kitchen classic ‘Hey Dishcloth!’ and the crunching heavy rocker ‘The Dungeon of Nevermore.’

But the new song takes us to a much calmer place, where you can hear the whisper of the sibilant wind among the moor grass and imagine how frigid and cold the waters of Llyn Clywedog can be when winter fully settles.

You can also see how cold it is by looking at Ffredi’s fingers as they glide across the fretboard.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

