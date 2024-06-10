Watch: BBC releases trailer for second series of Paranormal with Sian Eleri

The BBC has released a new trailer for the second series of Paranormal with Sian Eleri as the Radio 1 presenter takes a dive into Wales’ UFO sightings.

The first series of Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and the Gravestone, saw Sian investigate a haunted farmhouse in north Wales.

The successful first instalment was streamed over 2.7 million times on BBC iPlayer.

In this gripping new box-set, Sian investigates a series of strange events that began with a UFO sighting by 14 schoolboys which triggered a wave of ‘close encounters’ and claims of the biggest mass sighting in British history.

Intriguing

Sian said: “It was a thrill to fly into a new celestial realm in the paranormal universe. The world of UFOs, extra-terrestrial activity and other theories around what could exist in our skies is vast, intriguing and ominous.

“It’s been eye-opening to explore such open-ended issues and this series continues to challenge my beliefs – I can’t wait for its launch so viewers can make up their own minds on the case.”

The case made headlines around the World when along the south and west coast of Wales over several years the 1970s and 1980s, dozens of ordinary and unconnected people in seaside resorts and rural villages reported a spate of unexplained and terrifying sightings.

Reports even included a local hotelier who claimed she saw a spaceship.

Mass sighting

A wave of reports of close encounters in the area followed, resulting in claims of Britain’s biggest ever mass sighting.

Sian’s first mission is to track down the schoolboys whose “alien” encounter in the village of Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire triggered it all.

With access to the original investigator’s case archive which had been locked away and to those at the heart of the case, Sian sets out to uncover what really happened.

She starts out as a sceptic, but in a series of chilling and increasingly bizarre twists and turns, Sian is left questioning everything she thought she knew.

Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens is produced by Twenty Twenty Productions Ltd for the BBC.

Director of Programmes is Ruth Kelly and the Executive Producer is Jo Hughes. Series Director is Rory Jackson and Series Producer is Hannah Horan.

The show will air on BBC Three 14 June starting with a double bill – episode one will air at 9pm and episode two at 9.30pm.

The episodes will also air on BBC One Wales at 10.40pm and 11:10pm and all episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer.

