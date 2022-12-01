Watch: Beautiful moment steward sings Yma o Hyd with Wales fans

It may not have been the most memorable World Cup for Cymru on the pitch, but off it the camaraderie and community members of the Red Wall have fostered have won them friends all across Qatar.

Nowhere was this more evident than after the Wales v England game. A disappointing result against England saw Robert Page’s men leave the tournament far earlier than they would have liked, however what happened after it typified the spirit in which the travelling Welsh fans have made their presence felt in Doha.

Unsurprisingly, at its heart was one song – the official Cymru anthem, Yma o Hyd. For the 10 days Wales were at the World Cup it reverberated from the stands, into the streets and into the hearts and minds of fans from other nations.

Dan Jardine posted this wonderful clip of one of the stewards after the England game serenading Welsh fans with a full throated version of Dafydd Iwan’s classic tune – and fair play to him, he absolutely nails it.

The Football Association of Wales’ cultural ambassador, Dafydd Iwan has been in Qatar to lead the singing of the official campaign song at various locations to support the national team and to raise the profile of Wales and the Welsh language.

Dafydd’s performance of Yma o Hyd at the two World Cup Qualifier games not only inspired the crowd but also reached number 1 in the iTunes Music Chart in June.

The iconic song recorded with Ar Log had been remastered from its original tapes, and remixed with the backing vocals provided by 70,000 Red Wall fans at the two of Cymru World Cup playoff games.

Speaking about his role Dafydd Iwan said “It’s an honour to be out in Qatar as a cultural ambassador with the Cymru team. It’s an opportunity like no other for Wales to become known for our football and our culture.

“It’s a real privilege to be on this journey with the team and the Red Wall. The players and the fans have done wonders for the profile of Wales and the Welsh language. This song has brought people together around this special team and that’s what we’re here to tell and sing to the world.”

‘Yma o Hyd’ was originally recorded by Dafydd Iwan and Ar Log in 1983 as a passionate song of defiance about the survival of the Welsh language against all the odds. The song’s title translates to ‘We’re Still Here’ and celebrates Welsh as one of the oldest living languages in the world.

The song has become synonymous with the recent success of the Cymru National Teams and Dafydd Iwan has spent time with both the men’s and women’s squads to explain the cultural importance of the song.

