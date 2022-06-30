Watch: Black smoke spotted pouring out of the Principality Stadium

Anybody walking past the Principality Stadium this evening may have been alarmed to see black smoke pouring out of the home of Welsh rugby.

However, before anyone calls the fire brigade, there is a good reason – Rammstein are in town.

The German metal band who love fire and pyrotechnics didn’t disappoint.

Jymanfa bach dawel gyda Rammstein heno | Rammstein having a quiet one in Cardiff tonight pic.twitter.com/kkJqOXT2hr — Rhys Morgan (@RhysMogs96) June 30, 2022

The group famed for their extraordinary live shows and huge sets, played the stadium as part of their biggest ever European Stadium Tour – with a stage set that was, quite frankly, huge.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the tour had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

The show marked the band’s second ever appearance in Wales, following their performance at the Cardiff International Arena (now Motorpoint Arena) in 2005.

It was reported that their recent show in Coventry could be heard up to 11 miles away.

And people living near the Principality Stadium were quick to report they could hear the concert.

AND THAT’S THE WAY YOU ARRIVE ON STAGE!

MAN HEARS RAMMSTEIN CARDIFF GIG FROM TWO MILES AWAY

To give you some idea of their sheer scale of Rammstein’s stage shows, which take a week to prepare, this extraordinary timelapse video will give you some idea of their ambitious towering builds.

