Watch: Bronwen Lewis’ gorgeous Welsh version of a Coldplay classic

When Coldplay played two memorable concerts in Cardiff last week, the reaction was overwhelmingly of the opinion – they certainly know how to put on a show.

Social media being what it is clips from the gigs were quickly made available online where thousands checked out footage from the concerts.

One of those eager viewers was singer and radio presenter Bronwen Lewis.

The musician, who now hosts her own Radio Wales on Sunday morning, is famed for her TikTok videos, which see her cover famous pop songs in the Welsh language.

She has so far clocked up hundreds of thousands of views, and received coverage on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show with Greg James and ITV’s Good Morning Britain, where she taught the presenters how to sing the Welsh national anthem.

Her latest TikTok video is influenced by her viewing clips of the Coldplay gig at the Principality Stadium and is a beautiful Welsh language version of one of Coldplay’s biggest hits, ‘Yellow’.

Introducing the song on TikTok she said: “I was watching videos of the Coldplay gig in Cardiff and if you were lucky to go, well done. I wasn’t! But the song that stood out the most to me was Yellow. It just sounded so good, and I thought, hmmm, that would sound nice in Welsh, so here it is…”

