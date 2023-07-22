Watch: Bronwen Lewis’ lovely Welsh version of Tina Turner’s ‘Simply The Best’

When Tina Turner sadly passed away back in May, aged 83, she left behind a canon of incredible songs.

Known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, she rose to prominence as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before launching a successful career as a solo performer.

Renowned for her swagger, sensuality, powerful vocals and unstoppable energy, she was a force of nature, a role model and an inspiration.

Now Welsh singer Bronwen Lewis has paid tribute to the iconic singer with her unique version of one of Tina Turner’s greatest songs ‘Simply The Best’.

Translated into Welsh and performed on the piano, it’s a plaintive treat – and another fine cover from the popular singer.

Bronwen, who hosts her own Radio Wales show on Sunday morning, is famed for her TikTok videos, which see her cover famous pop songs in the Welsh language.

She has so far clocked up hundreds of thousands of views, and received coverage on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show with Greg James and ITV’s Good Morning Britain, where she taught the presenters how to sing the Welsh national anthem.

Her previous TikTok hit video was a beautiful Welsh language version of one of Coldplay’s biggest hits, ‘Yellow’.

Introducing the song on TikTok she said: “I was watching videos of the Coldplay gig in Cardiff and if you were lucky to go, well done. I wasn’t! But the song that stood out the most to me was Yellow. It just sounded so good, and I thought, hmmm, that would sound nice in Welsh, so here it is…”

