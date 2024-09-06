Watch: Buddug shares new video for moving new single, Unfan

Stephen Price

One of Wales’ most promising young singers, Buddug, has released a new video for her critically acclaimed new single, Unfan, today.

The emerging artist from Brynrefail had a great Eisteddfod in Pontypridd, appearing in three successful gigs of her own as well as being a special guest during Yws Gwynedd’s sets.

The success of her first single, Dal Dig, has been unprecedented, gaining over 30k streams already, and has attracted a lot of industry attention including being played on Huw Stephens’ BBC 6 Music show.

Buddug has been busy writing and recording more music over the past year, forming a band to perform the songs live, as well as completing her A-level exams.

Her live shows, which also included a performance at Tafwyl, have cemented her place as one of Wales’ most exciting new talents, and Unfan is the perfect follow-up to Dal Dig, with more music to come soon.

Escape

Unfan was played for the first time this week by Ifan Davies on BBC Radio Cymru, with the accompanying music video released this Friday via Lŵp.

Buddug told Nation.Cymru: “I wrote the song at the start of the year on the piano, and recorded it the same month with Richard James Robberts at Stiwdio Ferlas in Penrhyndeudraeth.

“The song talks about someone who’s stuck in the same place, not knowing how to move forward with life.

“The video follows a concept that aligns with the lyrics of the song. It shows a human puppet being controlled and having to put on a show for others.

“She wants to escape and be free from being controlled, but returns back to being a puppet at the end.”

Buddug and band have some gigs coming up during the next few months, including at Fresher’s week in Aberystwyth on 22 September, Penbont in Llanrug on 13 September and Clwb Ifor Bach on 19 September.

She added: “Unfan” is quite different from the other songs I have released so far. I think it’s important to experiment with different genres, and to always strive for something new. I like to make sure that all of my songs offer something different.

“I’ll be returning back to the studio at the end of the month, so hopefully a couple of new songs will be on their way.”

