Watch: Callum Scott Howells and Treorchy Male Choir in beautiful harmony

Welsh acting star Callum Scott Howells, Treorchy Male Choir and some incredibly talented teenagers from Treorchy Comprehensive School came together in perfect harmony for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

Callum, Treorchy Comprehensive Choir and Treorchy Male Choir led by conductor Rhiannon Williams, all performed in the ‘Christmas with Tŷ Hafan’ shows, hosted by journalist and presenter Sian Lloyd, in front of capacity audiences at the BBC Hoddinott Hall at Wales Millennium Centre.

The shows, which sold out just days after tickets went on sale, also featured moving testimonies from Tŷ Hafan parents Micaela Turner, and, Jonathan and Catherine Bugg. Micaela’s son Cai had the ultra-rare Vici syndrome and he was supported by Tŷ Hafan for more than 10 years before he died in 2021 just days before his 12th birthday.

Jonathan and Catherine’s son, Daniel, also received end of life care at Tŷ Hafan after being told that his cancer was incurable late last summer. He was 17 when he died on March 1 this year.

Both Cai and Daniel’s families continue to receive support from Tŷ Hafan and all proceeds taken the night have gone towards the charity’s When Your World Stops Appeal which is aiming to raise £75,000 to help fund its bereavement services.

Speaking after the event, 25-year-old Callum – who performed gorgeous versions of ‘Oh Holy Night’ and Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’, said: “I support Tŷ Hafan because the work they do is vital for young children and their families.

“Life is extremely cruel sometimes and Tŷ Hafan are there to comfort and support families when they are forced to endure the unimaginable. I will always support this charity because nobody should ever go through their child’s life ending prematurely alone.”

The It’s A Sin star, who performed a duet with guest vocalist Dylan Malyn, star of BBC Wales’ drama Lost Boys and Fairies, continued: “For these reasons, it was my huge honour and privilege to help make this concert happen alongside Tŷ Hafan and Treorchy Male Voice. I hope we managed to raise a lot of money and entertain all our audience members who came to support.”

Callum, fresh from filming Madfabulous, in which he stars as flamboyant 19th century Welsh aristocrat Henry Paget, added: “I believe other people should support Tŷ Hafan because without this charity I fear for all the families who would have to go through one of the worst experiences life could conjure up alone. The world is better place with them in it and we should all get behind and support this incredible cause and everything they do to help children with life-shortening conditions and their families.”

A spokesperson for Treorchy Male Choir said: “Sunday at the BBC Hoddinott Hall was a joy to welcome in Advent with two festive sold out shows for the splendid charity that is Tŷ Hafan.

“Thank you to both our audiences for your very generous appreciation on the night and wonderful feedback. Tŷ Hafan is a charity that is very dear to the hearts of our choir and to those who have benefited and continue to benefit from such a vital support network to our dear children and families.”

Nick Bristow, Curriculum Leader for Expressive Arts at Treorchy Comprehensive School, said: “The members of Treorchy Comprehensive School Senior Choir that took part in the concert were absolutely fantastic. We had an amazing time and it was a brilliant experience for them all.

“The choir thoroughly enjoyed the day and felt like their hard work really paid off, especially with the lovely feedback that we received. I’m sure it is a day that they will never forget. We really appreciated being asked to join Callum Howells and Treorchy Male Choir on the bill. Thank you so much for all your support.”

James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, said: “Wow! We have been blown away by the amazing feedback we have had for these two Christmas shows. The quality of all the performances was amazing and we are so grateful to Treorchy Male Choir, Callum, Treorchy Comp Choir, our host Sian Lloyd and Tŷ Hafan parents Micaela, Jonathan and Catherine for everything they have done for us.

“When a child’s life will be short, Tŷ Hafan will walk alongside their family every step of the way – through life, death and beyond.

“Ticket sales exceeded all expectations, our raffle alone raised more than £3,000 for our When Your World Stops bereavement appeal and there is still time to donate here www.tyhafan.org/whenyourworldstops“

