Watch: Cardiff-based band Taran release debut single today

Taran – a promising young band from Cardiff – release their exhilarating debut single, Pan Ddaw’r Nos and its accompanying video today.

Taran is comprised of youngsters who attended Ysgol Glantaf in Cardiff – Nat, Rose, Zelda, Rhys and Steff who came together through the Tafwyl/Menter Caerdydd ‘Introducing’ project in 2023.

Following a series of energetic and exciting gigs all over south Wales, they are now with label, JigCal, and are set to release their first single this Friday, 19th April.

Artist development

JigCal has a longstanding reputation for developing young Welsh talent such as Mellt, Hyll, Breichiau Hir, Wigwam, Cadno and Dadleoli, and Taran is expected to follow in the footsteps of those bands, starting with this lively single, ‘Pan Ddaw’r Nos’.

Although in their early days, expectations for Taran are high.

Industry insiders and fans alike have labelled them ‘ones to watch’ and the next Welsh language band destined to hit the mainstream.

According to Rhys, the guitarist: “This song always excites the audience, and this raw sound is a good example of what we like as a band.

“The last few months have been really exciting as we’ve been busy gigging with big bands within the Welsh language music scene, as well as enjoying our recording sessions with Mei Gwynedd.

“It’s a very exciting start for us!”

Bands such as Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold and Arctic Monkeys are big influences behind Taran’s sound, but Rose Datta’s voice gives the group a special and unique twist.

Rose added: “The song is about a girl’s desire to spend a night in the company of the one that she loves.”

The band have also been working with the young director, Cai Thomas, recently on a new video that accompanies the single (above).

The video, funded by Lŵp x PYST Music Video Fund, premieres today (Friday 19 April).

With more gigs to be announced shortly, Taran will be playing at Triban, Tafwyl and the National Eisteddfod this summer.

Keep up to date with Taran via their Instagram here.

