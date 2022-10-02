Watch: Carys Eleri and Charlotte Church team up to teach RuPaul some Welsh

Carys Eleri and Charlotte Church will team up on tonight’s episode of Celebrity Lingo – and teach host RuPaul some Welsh.

Hosted by the RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Celebrity Lingo sees famous faces pair up and go head-to-head in the fast-paced wordplay game to win big money for charity.

Charlotte Church and Carys Eleri will appear on tonight’s third episode and translate RuPaul’s famous catchphrase ‘You better work’ into Welsh.

“Now, you’re both from Wales – do you speak Welsh to one another?” RuPaul asked.

Charlotte Church responds: “I don’t speak Welsh but Carys Eleri is a first language Welsh speaker.”

“It’s my first language,” Carys Eleri says. “Yes, really.”

RuPaul responds: “Really? Do you know how to say ‘You better work’ in Welsh?”

Carys Eleri then gives her sassy response: “Well i ti weithio, Ru!”

RuPaul then tries to imitate her, before saying “I love that!”

Well i ti weithio, Ru! 💅 Obsessed with @caryseleri teaching @RuPaul some iconic Welsh lingo! 🤩 Watch the full episode tomorrow night at 6.30pm on @itv #CelebrityLingo pic.twitter.com/IKCxERFDZY — Celebrity Lingo ITV (@lingo_tvuk) October 1, 2022

‘You better work’ is a line is from the song Supermodel by RuPaul, from the album Supermodel of the World (1992), but has since entered common parlance as a way of encouraging or praising others.

Celebrity Lingo will be on ITV tonight, Sunday 2 October at 6.30pm.

