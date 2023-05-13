Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: Charlotte Church tearing it up at huge Eurovision party

13 May 2023 3 minute read
Charlotte Church headlining the Eurovision party in Liverpool (Credit: Matthew Rimmer)

Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon – the magnificent music machine who were most probably the greatest covers band of all time are sadly now no more.

But to say they went out on a high would be something of an understatement after headlining last night’s Eurovision party in Liverpool.

Charlotte and her band of merry men and women played their final show giving the 15,000 music fans in attendance a night to remember with a set that veered joyfully from Beyonce to Rage Against The Machine and everything in between.

There was so much love for Charlotte and her band that those who had witnessed the gig took to Twitter to proclaim their godlike status.

My favourite quote was from one wag who exclaimed: “Forget Charlotte Church, after tonight she should be called Charlotte Cathedral.’

You’re not wrong sir!

Enjoy the clips and wish you too were down the front throwing your arms in the air like you just don’t care.

