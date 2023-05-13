Watch: Charlotte Church tearing it up at huge Eurovision party

Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon – the magnificent music machine who were most probably the greatest covers band of all time are sadly now no more.

But to say they went out on a high would be something of an understatement after headlining last night’s Eurovision party in Liverpool.

Charlotte and her band of merry men and women played their final show giving the 15,000 music fans in attendance a night to remember with a set that veered joyfully from Beyonce to Rage Against The Machine and everything in between.

There was so much love for Charlotte and her band that those who had witnessed the gig took to Twitter to proclaim their godlike status.

My favourite quote was from one wag who exclaimed: “Forget Charlotte Church, after tonight she should be called Charlotte Cathedral.’

You’re not wrong sir!

Enjoy the clips and wish you too were down the front throwing your arms in the air like you just don’t care.

So, EuroEve at the #Eurovision Village was epic!🎉 @charlottechurch you were ICONIC! Thanks for kicking off our Euro weekend in Liverpool, and helping two middle aged parents stay up gone 11pm dancing! 💃🏾🕺🏻@MattleyVW pic.twitter.com/FDLUwORRJ6 — Kalpana Boodhoo 📻 (@KalpanaBoodhoo) May 13, 2023

Did really enjoy @charlottechurch and her late night pop dungeon belting out Voulez-Vous to an enraptured audience at Pier Head. Can't believe they made all of these free.#Eurovision #Eurovision2023 @ABBA pic.twitter.com/xCtrVhSlEK — ℕ𝕚𝕞𝕒 🪿 (@DrStrangetwit) May 13, 2023

Last night in the village with @SophieEB & @charlottechurch’s pop dungeon. Liverpool this week has been unbelievable. Can we do it again next year? #Eurovision 🇪🇺👓 pic.twitter.com/3bI70z3Rmb — Joshua Wilkins (@Wilkins33) May 13, 2023

What a wonderful Eurovision eve huge well done to @CultureLPool for great organisation and management @charlottechurch you were magnificent #Eurovision #popdungeon it was epic pic.twitter.com/xbF0JDyAx9 — Karen Gallagher MBE (@Kagzygal) May 13, 2023

CHARLOTTE CHURCH I AM LEVITATING YOUR POWER IS UNMATCHED pic.twitter.com/rICmvi21Vz — Morgan (@MorganVAB) May 12, 2023

We're at #Eurovision and so is @CharlotteChurch – who just treated Liverpool to the final ever performance of Late Night Pop Dungeon – sharing some "unity, fun, joy and campness". #CharlotteChurch pic.twitter.com/uQpTzm9enT — NME (@NME) May 13, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

