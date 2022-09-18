Watch: Charlotte Church wows with stunning version of Welsh anthem

If you’ve seen this week’s latest offerings from Welcome To Wrexham then you’ll be aware that episode 7 is a Welsh special.

To sum up the episode it essentially consists of Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds indulging in what amounts to a massive advert for Visit Wales. That includes amongst other things a history lesson, a cookery lesson and a Welsh language lesson.

It also contains one particular special guest who has amazed everyone with their vocal prowess.

When Charlotte Church walks out as the guest on Rob and Ryan’s spoof talk show, Late Night Wales, to perform stirring renditions of Men of Harlech and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau she blows the pair away with her stunning performance.

Charlotte says to the pair: “I would like to thank you both on behalf of everybody in Wales.”

Rob replies: “The warmth and embrace we have felt from everyone in Wales, not just in Wrexham, has been overwhelming.”

Here are some of the many comments…

If Charlotte’s spine-tingling version of these iconic Welsh songs doesn’t set your hairs on end, then you would be wise to check your pulse.

Here are couple of clips from social media, but you would very much be better advised to watch the TV show itself.

And if Mark Drakeford is watching, he really needs to give the freedom of Wales to the Wrexham co-owners.

This episode is a very special episode that involves…learning. FX’s Welcome to Wrexham. Episode 7 & 8 now streaming on @hulu. #WrexhamFX pic.twitter.com/VIopbqnFSx — Welcome to Wrexham (@WrexhamFX) September 15, 2022

