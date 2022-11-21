Watch: Choir arrive at Doha airpot with stunning version of Calon Lân

Picture the scene.

You’re arriving at Doha Airport for the World Cup.

As you walk through the terminal you can’t help but be distracted by a beautiful noise reverberating throughout the building.

You look to see where this heavenly choir of voices is coming from and you spot a group of people all dressed in red, singing their hearts out.

The emotion is palpable, your astonishment immediate.

This then was Côr Dyffryn Clwyd who marked their arrival in Qatar with a beautiful performance of Calon Lân.

Well, we are the Land of Song, so it only seemed fitting.

And let’s face it if the World Cup was won by the quality of the singing, we’d be red hot favourites to lift the trophy come next month.

Listen, enjoy and be proud you are Welsh!

