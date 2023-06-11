Watch: Choir perform brilliant Abba medley in Welsh

Now here’s a sight to put a smile on your face – especially if you love Abba.

The ladies of Côr Daw put on quite the show at the Rhosddu Funday in Wrexham yesterday.

The Welsh learner’s choir belted out a medley of Abba favourites translated into Welsh to entertain the crowd enjoying the sun and the live music.

Their medley of hits from the Swedish pop greats included Mama Mia, Fernando, and Money Money Money – and there was even a few feather boas to add a touch of glamour.

Pwy sy’n hoffi canuaon Saesneg ond yn Gymraeg @CymraegDoctor?

Roedd Côr Daw yn perfformio’n gwych ddoe yn Gwyl Hwyl Rhosddu! pic.twitter.com/SV0PiphT0T — Deb (@DeborahMurray) June 11, 2023

Côr Daw stands for Dysgwyr Ardal Wrecsam – Wrexham area learners of Welsh, and was formed by Pam Evans-Hughes in 2011 to compete in the learners section of the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.

The main aim of the choir is to have fun learning and performing medleys in Welsh, such as Abba, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Michael Jackson.

Over the years, the choir have performed at Venue Cymru Llandudno, Chester Cathedral, the Millenium Centre Cardiff, Saith Seren in Wrexham and FOCUS Wales.

Here they are competing in the National Eisteddfod.

