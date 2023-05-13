Watch: Choir’s beautiful version of Gwahoddiad reduces people to tears

When Treorchy Male Choir posted a video on Facebook of the choir performing an emotionally charged version of the Welsh hymn Gwahoddiad they were inundated with messages from people praising their spine-tingling performance.

Many said how beautiful the famed male choir’s version of the classic composition was, while others commented on how it had reduced them to tears.

And it’s not hard to see why. Even by the choir’s brilliantly exacting standards, it’s an exquisite performance.

The video has so far accrued more than 20,000 views on Facebook.

A statement from the choir on Facebook said: “At the end of our recording session last night we sang through a couple of choir favourites such as this; Gwahoddiad. Accompanied by Clive Phillips of Côr Meibion Pontarddulais Male Choir and conducted by Stewart Roberts.”

Many of the comments underneath the post reflected the stunning performance and the emotion it generated in those watching. Here are a few of the comments…

Linda Kathryn English

Beautiful!! Brought a tear to my eye

Kerry Sullivan O’Leary

Omg makes me proud to be Welsh ! Amazing

Fiona Holbrook

Made me cry, so beautiful

Kath Bevan

Just listened to this three times and in floods of tears. So many memories.

Beautiful.

The classic Welsh hymn was recently covered by two musically gifted TV reporters – Channel 4’s Ciaran Jenkins and the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg.

Both are virtuoso musicians. Ciaran an outstanding cellist and Steve, a brilliant pianist.

The two regularly showcase their talents on social media. Here they are collaborating on a beautiful cello/piano version of Gwahoddiad.

Thanks again to Channel 4 News’ Ciaran Jenkins @C4Ciaran for this musical collaboration. Our cello/piano version of Welsh hymn Gwahoddiad. pic.twitter.com/3cmceqk0MJ — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) March 5, 2023

