Watch: Choir’s stirring tribute to Dylan Thomas on his birthday

Welsh poet and writer Dylan Thomas was born on this day, 108 years ago at 5 Cwmdonkin Drive, Uplands, Swansea.

His canon of hugely influential work included poems and plays such as ‘Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night’, ‘Death Shall Have No Dominion’ and ‘Under Milk Wood’.

To mark the occasion of the writer’s birthday, Treorchy Male Choir have recorded a stunning version of the ever-popular Eli Jenkins Prayer (Sunset Poem).

As ever it’s an impressive display of their peerless vocal prowess.

The choir are gearing up for a busy few weeks including a major concert at St David’s Hall.

Christmas with the Treorchy Male Voice Choir & Callum Scott Howells sees the choir joined by the Rhondda-born It’s a Sin star and musical theatre performer for a performance full of seasonal festive treats.

The concert on Tuesday, December 6 is in aid of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice

The evening will be hosted by Welsh actor and writer Steve Spiers.

Find out more and book tickets HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

