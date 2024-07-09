Watch: Collection of famous faces feature in David Griffiths’ new book of portraits

Portraits of some of the most famous faces from Wales, including Sir Kyffin Williams, Dame Sîan Phillips and Mark Drakeford feature in a new book celebrating the career of painter, David Griffiths.

Recognised as one of Wales’s foremost portrait painters, during his long and highly acclaimed career David Griffiths’s subjects have included some of the most influential figures in recent history, spanning all areas of society.

After graduating from The Slade School of Fine Art, David Griffiths soon established himself as one of the nation’s foremost portrait painters.

His subjects have included many of the most eminent figures in contemporary society: royalty, ambassadors, archbishops and distinguished members of the government, industry, medicine and academic and legal professions. David is based in Cardiff.

Collection

This collection of over 100 of David’s finest portraits includes members of the royal family, ambassadors, archbishops and distinguished members of government, industry, commerce, medicine, sport, the arts and the academic and legal professions.

Some of the most recognisable figures include: King Charles III, Theresa May, David Hockney, Sir Kyffin Williams, Dr Rowan Williams, Mark Drakeford, Joe Calzaghe, Shane Williams MBE, Sir Bryn Terfel, Dame Sîan Phillips and many more.

Alongside this host of influential people, David has also included an array of portraits of people he has met during everyday life and some studies for later final works.

Alongside his artwork, this book includes insightful captions which provide background to the paintings and the personalities behind them.

The book also includes a foreword by Dr Barry Morgan discussing David’s education and experience with portraiture, along with a Q and A with David by art historian Stella Grace Lyons.

Stella said: ‘”It is an immense honour to have contributed to a book about one of the most respected and acclaimed painters in the UK – David Griffiths.

“David, who trained at the Slade School of Fine Art, has painted an impressive range of people, including King Charles III, Bryn Terfel, Joe Calzaghe, Rowan Williams as Archbishop of Canterbury and, most importantly (at least to me!), my brother Ben Lamb!”

David said: “It’s a great privilege to have a book done on you and I love books, so to have a book like this is marvellous.”

