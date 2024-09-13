Watch: Comedian’s hilarious gag about wifi in Wales

A Welsh comedian got huge laughs at a comedy night in west Wales when he broached a subject that many of us who have gone on holiday there or those who live there will definitely have encountered.

Sandro Ford was down west as one of the performers at the Bluestone Brewery comedy night hosted at the brewery’s venue in Newport, Pembrokeshire, when he joked about the difficulties of getting wifi.

It certainly struck a chord with the local crowd who were in stitches with his hilarious routine.

Sandro is one of the best new comics from Wales. The co-host of the Problematic Pub Podcast is a Welsh Italian stand-up comedian, writer and actor from Port Talbot.

He is a regular on the UK comedy circuit and has preformed stand up in New York and Italy, as well as taking a show to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Watch his wifi gag below (Warning strong language)

