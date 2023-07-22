Watch: Comic Elis James awarded honorary fellowship at Cardiff University

Elis James may be a self-confessed Swansea City fan, but there’s a part of his heart that will always belong in Cardiff – especially after he was awarded an honorary fellowship at his alma mater.

The comedian and broadcaster, (BScEcon 2002, MA 2005) was back at Cardiff University to receive his honour and make a speech to students at a graduation ceremony at the university.

Elis, an avid sports fan, who co-hosts Fantasy Football League on Sky with Matt Lucas, said he was honoured to receive the accolade, especially as he was able to bring his mum with him.

“Honoured and humbled to made an Honorary Fellow of my alma mater Cardiff University, and thrilled to speak at today’s graduation ceremony,” he said. “Well done the class of 2023! Congratulations! You did it! It was also great being there with my mum.”

Elis was one of a number of notable names from the media, arts, politics and academia who were made Honorary Fellows at Cardiff University’s graduation ceremonies, which took place between July 17-21.

Many of those collecting awards are former students who are achieving excellence in their fields.

The Carmarthen comedian, who co-hosts The Socially Distant Sports Bar with Mike Bubbins and Steff Garrero, the Feast of Football for BBC Radio Wales and a Friday afternoon show on BBC Five Live with John Robins, received his honorary fellowship in the same week as BBC Director of Nations, Rhodri Talfan Davies and Welsh singer and broadcaster Beverley Humphreys received their honorary awards.

Vice-Chancellor of Cardiff University Professor Colin Riordan said: “I congratulate our Honorary Fellows of 2023, all of whom are high achievers distinguished in their fields. Many of our fellows will have started their careers by choosing to study at Cardiff University. I have no doubt their success stories will be inspirational to this year’s cohort of graduates as they start to carve out their own paths, whatever they choose to do next.”

WATCH ELIS ANSWER SOME OF THE MOST PRESSING QUESTIONS OF OUR TIME

"Talybont South. It's a frame of mind." Llongyfarchiadau to #CardiffGrad @elisjames who received an Honorary Fellowship today. 🤔 Cathays or Roath?

🤔 Cheesy chips or kebab?

🤔 Bute Park or Roath Park? Here’s what he had to say… pic.twitter.com/Rhyb8LHIRC — Cardiff University (@cardiffuni) July 21, 2023

