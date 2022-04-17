Watch: Details of Doctor Who episode as part of BBC centenary revealed

The BBC has revealed details and the trailer for the next episode of Doctor Who, to be shown as part of the celebrations to mark 100 years of the BBC.

** Spoilers For the Trailer Follow ***

The episode, to be shown this Autumn, will feature a dramatic encounter between The Doctor, The Master, the Daleks and the Cybermen as well as seeing the return of two companions from the classic series of Doctor Who.

Both Tegan, as played by Janet Fielding, and Ace, played by Sophie Aldred will be returning in the story which will see the end of the Thirteenth Doctor and her regeneration into Doctor Number 14.

The Master, who last appeared in series 12’s final episode The Timeless Children., will be played once more by Sacha Dhawan. For the first time since the show returned to BBC One in 2005, The Master, the Daleks and the Cybermen will all feature in one single story.

The trail, which aired after the Easter special Legend of the Sea Devils, revealed the surprise return of two of the Doctor’s companions from earlier eras of the show. Janet Fielding as Tegan Jovanka – companion to both the Fourth and Fifth Doctors — and Sophie Aldred as Ace – companion to the Seventh Doctor, who will reprise their roles on screen for the first time since leaving the show.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR THE 13TH DOCTOR’S FINAL ADVENTURE

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said: “Jodie’s final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history. They’ll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story.

“For the BBC’s Centenary, we’ll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor.”

Janet Fielding said: “In some ways it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways it was very similar. It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again.”

Sophie Aldred added: “It’s been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the TARDIS team again.”

Also confirmed to be taking to the screen for the Doctor’s epic battle for survival are Vinder (Jacob Anderson) and Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) .

Written by Chris Chibnall and directed by Jamie Magnus Stone, the feature-length special will air later this year as part of the BBC’s Centenary celebrations, with further details to be confirmed in due course.

