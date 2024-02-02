Watch: Dog ‘sings’ Welsh national anthem ahead of Six Nations

We like to think that the Welsh national anthem is the best anthem in the world, and of course we would be correct.

However, don’t just ask us, Molly the dog thinks so as well.

Such a fan of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau is the canine crooner, that she loves nothing better than singing along with her owner, BBC National Orchestra of Wales Principal Trombone player, Donal Bannister.

The pair have recorded their wonderful rendition of the Welsh national anthem in support of the Welsh rugby team during the 2024 Six Nations which kicks off this weekend.

The pair resplendent in Wales rugby shirt and scarf very much look the part and like a dog with a (trom)bone, Molly is obviously loving it.

It’s Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau – but not as you’ve ever heard it before.

Enjoy!

Back by popular demand🎺 Our Principal Trombone, Donal Bannister and his amazing singing dog…Molly!🐶 Here’s their rendition of the Welsh national anthem in support of the Welsh rugby team in the 2024 #SixNations which kicks off this week! Good luck!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿@WelshRugbyUnion pic.twitter.com/XC3lOuF5ys — BBC NOW (@BBCNOW) February 2, 2024

