Watch: Eisteddfod release promo for ‘explosive’ show to welcome festival back after Covid

The National Eisteddfod is about to re-awaken after two years of Covid-induced hibernation with a spectacular evening show for the whole family on the Maes in Tregaron.

The Eisteddfod have released a promo for the show ‘Dadeni’ on the first weekend of the festival which promises that “creative energy will explode in every corner of the Maes” with a show that will be “something completely new in Welsh and at the Eisteddfod”.

The show will be “the pinnacle of our first weekend, a strong and definite statement that the Eisteddfod is back, a symbol of the recovery and re-emergence of our culture in the context of the modern world,” the organisers said.

With a core cast including many professional performers from Wales and a ‘new’ Welsh director, producer, Zoe Munn, and director, Ezra Trigg from Gorilla Cymru are at the helm of the show which will be first performed on Saturday 30th July.

Leading the way will be a full set by Jess on Llwyfan y Maes, the Mas ar y Maes Mardi Gras in Encore, a musical jam with some of the SRG’s main musicians in the Babell Lên, and a bubble rave in Caffi Maes B.

At 10:15pm, the words of Bardd Plant Cymru, Casi Wyn, the Children’s Poet Laureate will echo across the Maes, as Cardigan’s Small World Theatre guides visitors through the Maes with a colourful Lantern Parade to a hidden location where the Dadeni performance will take place.

The Dadeni show itself will be repeated at 10:30pm on Sunday evening.

There will also be a party in the Pavilion at the end of the night as Band Pres Llarregub, Afro Cluster (who combine Afro funk and hip hop) and guests get together to celebrate the Eisteddfod’s return.

This project is funded by the Arts Council of Wales through the Create fund.

The Ceredigion National Eisteddfod will be held on the outskirts of the town of Tregaron from 30 July – 6 August. For more information, go here.

The last Eisteddfod took place in Llanrwst, Conwy in 2019. Next year’s Eisteddfod will take place in Llŷn and Eifionydd.

