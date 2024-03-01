Watch: Embarrassing moment ITV reporter makes St David’s Day mistake

If you are Welsh then you would know that today is St David’s Day.

If you are ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship then that fact is evidently not immediately clear.

Reporting from Wrexham as Prince William visited the Racecourse and The Turf pub, where the royal poured a pint with club co-owner Rob McElhenney, Ship went live on the ITV lunchtime bulletin.

Unfortunately, when speaking to camera he said that ‘William was happy to be able to make it to Wrexham for…’ – what came out next was not ‘St David’s Day’, but instead ‘St Patrick’s Day’.

We’re not sure whether he’d had a sneaky Guinness in the Turf Pub, but many watching Welsh people weren’t very amused by his slip up.

David O’Brien posted on X, ‘Really @itvnews? Just embarrassing for you @ITVWales This is #Cymru This Is #Wrexham.’

While, Richard Ulrich posted ‘@chrisshipitv do you know what day it is?’

By the look on the royal editor’s face, he hadn’t actually noticed his faux pas.

See the clip below. (Sound right up)

In other news, Prince William declared Wrexham are every football fan’s second club as he downed a shot and pulled a pint in the supporters’ home bar – and joked it needed time to settle.

William quizzed diehard fans about their fairytale ride with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who bought Wrexham AFC and revived the club’s fortunes.

The future King met McElhenney and regulars in the Turf pub, a stone’s throw from Wrexham’s ground, and praised their achievements, which have boosted tourism and last season saw the club promoted to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

He said: “It’s a great success story you’re building here, everything you’ve started and achieved it’s fantastic, so onwards and upwards – it’s exciting.

“And anyone who’s a true football fan wants to see you do well.”

Missing was one of the club’s star owners, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, who was unable to travel from the US for the royal visit as he is editing the latest instalment of his Deadpool movie series.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator McElhenney described the visit as an honour and said he had arrived in the early hours of Friday morning from Los Angeles, had a few hours sleep and a nap and would be flying back for filming on Monday.

He said: “Every time I walk through the gates it’s a spiritual experience – I get goosebumps still three years in.

“And I just love talking to people from all over the world who tell me they’ve come to visit, and they don’t come to see Ryan and I, they come to see the games of course but even if they don’t get a ticket they want to see and meet the people of the town.

“What we like to believe is that all we did was just take a spotlight and put it on the town, and that it was always here and just waiting for the right time for the spotlight to hit it.”

