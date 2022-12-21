Watch: Fairytale of New York in Welsh and English

Welsh singer Bronwen Lewis will no doubt look back on 2022 as the year she firmly established herself as one of the most unique voices from Wales.

And that is in a large part thanks to her unwavering commitment to spreading the word about the Welsh language to the thousands who follow the singer on her many social media platforms.

Bronwen, a former contestant on The Voice, has made something of a name for herself with her videos that promote the Welsh language on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter with her Welsh language interpretations of popular songs.

Take her latest offering for example. Everyone will know Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl. Released in 1987 it has quickly become a festive favourite, one of the greatest Christmas songs of all time.

But thanks to Bronwen’s sublime vocal talents, it’s been transformed into a lovely bilingual acoustic lament.

It’s been a busy time for the singer who recently appeared on the Adrian Chiles show on BBC Radio Five Live where she stunned listeners with a spine-tingling version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

On the show to speak to the host about the culture that has sprung up around the Cymru football team, the host asked Bronwen if she would sing the Welsh national anthem.

Always up for a challenge and a chance to promote the Welsh language on a national stage, Bronwen duly agreed.

Singing down her iPhone, she delivered a beautiful, note perfect version of the anthem, much to the joy of Adrian Chiles, who commented: “That was absolutely beautiful.”

The presenter is no stranger to the Welsh language himself after appearing on S4C show Iaith ar Daith in 2020 when he attempted to learn Welsh.

My dad always told me when you’re asked to sing there’s ‘no refusals’ – even through an iPhone while your dog runs around in the background! 🤣

Diolch @bbc5live and Adrian for the welcome and for asking me on the show 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️

O bydded i’r heniaith barhau! pic.twitter.com/elMaf6I5QC — B R O N W E N (@BronwenLewis_) November 29, 2022

Bronwen hit the headlines in June last year when she gave Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard a harmonious rendition of the Welsh national anthem ahead of Wales’ round 16 Euro 2020 clash with Denmark.

