Watch: Famous YouTube star Xiaomanyc tries his hand at Welsh

US YouTube star Xiaomanyc rose to prominence for his ability to speak multiple languages.

The polyglot American’s mastery of Mandarin Chinese, as well as French, Spanish, Yiddish, Yoruba, Telugu, Navajo, and various Chinese dialects at a basic conversational level has seen him amass almost six million followers on the video sharing platform.

One of his first videos, which saw him ordering food in perfect Chinese at a restaurant, much to the shock of the staff and fellow diners has so far amassed 84 million views.

He’s now become so famous he’s stopped in the streets for selfies and to hold conversations in a myriad languages.

And it was no different when he recently visited Cardiff to speak Welsh to people in the capital, being stopped for pictures and a chat with fans who were shocked to see him in Wales.

Revealing he had been learning Welsh as he has Welsh friends, the New York native approached locals – both Welsh speaking and non-Welsh speaking, surprising them with his grasp of the language.

Many of his videos showcase the YouTuber partaking in diverse cultural activities alongside recording people’s reactions to his fluency in non-English languages.

So, like any good adopted Welshman one of his first stops was a pub for a taste of Welsh beer and then Cardiff Central Market to try out a Welsh cake.

Luckily, he seemed very impressed by both – and those who he spoke to were very impressed by his grasp of the Welsh language

All we can say is – Da iawn Xiamonnyc. Bendigedig!

Xiamonyc’s visit to Cardiff



Watch his videos HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

