Watch: First 15 minutes of S4C’s new dark comedy Pren ar y Bryn

S4C has released the first 15 minutes of their hotly-anticipated new dark comedy, Pren ar y Bryn, which airs this evening.

Written and created by Ed Thomas of Fiction Factory (Hinterland/Y Gwyll,) the show was premiered at Ystradgynlais miners’ welfare hall last week.

The series was filmed at the top of the Swansea valley in and around Ystradgynlais and Abercrave, where the writer and director spent his formative years, and whose family ran a butcher shop for over a century.

“It’s a big little story about change where resilience and a healthy sense of the absurd are worth holding onto when the world all around you just stops making sense,” he said. “It’s a local story but I hope in its own way, it’s a story that audiences from anywhere can relate to.”

A press release for the TV series reads: ‘To many in the fading frontier town of Penwyllt, a way of life seems to be changing in front of their eyes and no one feels this more acutely than long married couple Margaret and Clive Lewis, who suddenly find themselves slap bang in the middle of a mystery that gets the whole town buzzing and looking over their shoulders. But thankfully this lot know how to find joy in the absurd and light in the darkest of places.

‘Pren ar y Bryn invites you to enter the colourful world of Penwyllt, a town inspired by the place where Ed Thomas grew up, infused by a delightful touch of the absurd.’

The show features a stellar ensemble cast including Nia Roberts, Rhodri Meilir, Richard Harrington, Suzanne Packer and Hannah Daniel, and the story is described as ‘brimming with warmth, humour and lovable people along the way’.

Nia Roberts, who plays Margaret Lewis’ character in the series said: “There is a plot that will keep people on the edge of their seats, but it’s also a drama about middle-aged people – something that we don’t see enough. It’s quirky, and it’s going to make people cry, laugh…It’s unique!”

When asked to describe the series, actress Hannah Daniel who plays Sylvia simply said: “It’s Ystradgynlais on Acid.”

Pren Ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill is a Fiction Factory co-production with S4C, BBC Wales and All3Media International with support from Tinopolis and Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

The English language version, Tree on a Hill, will air on the BBC in 2024.

Pren ar y Bryn

Sunday, 19 November, 9pm.

On demand: S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer

