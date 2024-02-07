Watch: First look at the Michael Sheen directed drama The Way

The BBC has released the trailer for The Way, the bold new drama directed by Michael Sheen

Described as ‘ambitious, powerful and surprising’, The Way imagines a family caught up in a civil uprising which begins in their small industrial town.

Written by James Graham and made for the BBC by Wales-based company Red Seam in association with Little Door Productions, The Way was filmed in and around Port Talbot.

The three-part drama tells the story of an ordinary family caught up in an extraordinary chain of events that ripple out from their home town.

The Way taps into the social and political chaos of today’s world by imagining a civil uprising which begins in a small industrial town.

Fleeing unrest, The Driscolls are forced to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives.

Will they be overwhelmed by their memories of the past, or will they lay their ghosts to rest and take the risk of an unknown future?

Steffan Rhodri (Steeltown Murders, Gavin and Stacey), Mali Harries (Keeping Faith, Hinterland), Sophie Melville (The Pact, Iphigenia In Splott), Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin, Cabaret) and Michael Sheen (Staged, Good Omens) lead the cast as the Driscoll family, with Maja Laskowska (Trigonometry, Baptiste) as a young woman caught up in the family’s escape.

Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Pembrokeshire Murders) stars as Hogwood, a mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls, with Tom Cullen (The Gold, Weekend), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve, The Diplomat), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander, The Crown), Paul Rhys (Discovery of Witches, Chaplin), Erin Richards (The Crown, Gotham), Aneurin Barnard (The Catch, 1899), Catherine Ayers (The Light in the Hall, Keeping Faith), Patrick Baladi (Breeders, Line of Duty), Georgia Tennant (Staged, Doctor Who), Jonathan Nefydd (Pobol y Cwm, Grav), and Matthew Aubrey (Keeping Faith, World on Fire) all playing key roles across the series.

Child actor Teilo James Le Masurier will make his screen debut as Rhys, the Driscolls’ 4 year old grandson.

The three-part series will be available in full on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 19 February, and airs weekly on BBC One from 9pm that night

