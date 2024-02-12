Watch: First trailer for Deadpool drops during the Super Bowl

To say it’s been eagerly anticipated wouldn’t quite do justice to the words ‘eagerly’ and ‘anticipated’, however during the Super Bowl, the millions watching around the world finally got a first look at Deadpool 3 – thanks to its star Ryan Reynolds.

The movie, which also stars Hugh Jackman in the guise of Wolverine, sees the two off-screen buddies joining forces on it for a dose of thrills, spills and mayhem which marries the combined forces of Disney and Marvel.

It is also, as you would imagine, a vehicle for Reynolds’ supreme deadpan comic vision, with the fourth wall not so much broken but shattered into pieces.

It also looks very, very good.

But don’t let us be the judge of that, take a look for yourself.

While posting about the first look trailer on his social media, Reynolds also jokingly commented if anybody had seen his wife, Blake Lively. This was, of course. a reference to the fact you couldn’t actually miss her, given she is best buddies with pop superstar Taylor Swift – the pair making a series of appearances on screen during the Super Bowl, where they were supporting Kansas City Chiefs for whom Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is a star player.

🎥| Taylor Swift & Blake Lively ❤️pic.twitter.com/o7SgMqEs2I — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 11, 2024

It was quite a night for the Reynolds family. Not only did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in over time, Wrexham AFC also made an appearance during an advertising break in the game.

Anthony Hopkins has had many starring roles in his time – but during the biggest sporting event on the planet the Welshman pulled off his Welshest part to date – playing a dragon in an advert.

However, this was no ordinary dragon, this was Wrexham AFC’s mascot Wrex the Dragon – and this was no ordinary advert.

The ad for STōK Cold Brew Coffee – the company that sponsors Wrexham’s stadium The Racecourse, saw the 80-year old Welsh star throw himself into the role.

“Hear me roar!” he shouts before donning the dragon’s headgear and running around the hallowed Racecourse pitch.

From Silence of the Lambs to the Roar of the Dragon, the actor once again showed his supreme acting chops.

We picked up a key player in the transfer window: Sir @AnthonyHopkins pic.twitter.com/QaF18gvwOl — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 2, 2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

