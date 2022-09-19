Watch: First trailer released for Fantasy Football League and guests confirmed

Sky have released a trailer for the reboot of Fantasy Football League – and in true comedic fashion it’s in the form of a spoof signing unveiling.

The show, which is to be launched on Sky Max and NOW TV from Thursday, September 29, will recorded in front of a live studio audience.

Originally presented by David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, Welsh favourite Elis James and comedy actor Matt Lucas, will take the reigns of the revamped show.

In the first trailer to be released Fantasy Football League’s return is celebrated iwith some of football’s biggest names hailing Sky’s latest signing – including the likes of Jeff Stelling, Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards.

Across the 16-episode series football fanatic Andrew Mensah will be joining hosts Matt and Elis, overseeing the celebrity league and sharing weekly comedy highlights from the world of football.

Each week, a pair of celebrity guest managers will join to chat about the week in football and share their fantasy teams from the digital dugout. A host of well-known faces are lined up to appear on the new series.

The full list of celebrity guest managers appearing in the series includes AJ Tracey, Guz Khan, Roman Kemp, Sir Mo Farah, Sir Trevor McDonald, Brian Cox, Russell Howard, Chris McCausland, Tom Grennan, Doc Brown, Gabby Logan, Jennifer Saunders, Maisie Adam, Sam Quek, Rachel Riley, Jaime Winstone, Sally Lindsay and Lady Leshurr.

To join in and compete with the celebrity guest managers each week, sign up to the league using code HFYXTQ via the official Fantasy Premier League app – find more information on the website.

Fantasy Football League airs exclusively on Sky Max and streaming service NOW TV from September 29.

WATCH THE TRAILER:

