Watch: First trailer released for new Disney+ Willow series filmed in Wales

The first teaser trailer has been released for the new Disney+ series Willow which has mostly been filmed in Wales.

The Warwick Davis series was filming in Wales all of last summer, at Dragon Studios, Llanharan. Camera crews were spotted at location shots at Tenby, Saundersfoot, and Pendine sands.

Wales’ familiar green hills, grey cliffs and sandy beaches can be spotted in the new trailer premiered at Star Wars Celebration.

Warwick Davis is reprising his role in the original Willow film, made in 1988, which was also shot in Wales.

The new series is also being made by now-Disney-owned Lucasfilm, whose General Manager Lynwen Brennan is from Penally in Pembrokeshire.

In a statement at the start of filming, the Welsh Government said: “We are also hugely excited to welcome Lucasfilm to Wales. Lucasfilm will be shooting Willow, an epic fantasy adventure series, which will debut on Disney + in 2022.

“The series continues the spirit of adventure, heroics, and humour of Ron Howard’s 1988 feature film, which was shot in Llanberis in Gwynedd.”

The series will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 30, 2022.

The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness.

Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

