Watch: First Welsh language drill track gets stunning music video

The first example of Drill music in the Welsh language now has its own video, after a snippet went viral on TikTok and Twitter with over 200k listeners last month.

On the 8th of March 2022 Sage Todz released a short video clip of himself performing Welsh language drill, and its important anti-racism message reached hundreds of thousands of online viewers.

Since then Sage Todz has been to the studio to record a full version of the drill and to accompany the track here is a stunning video filmed on location in the north of Wales.

Sage Todz said: “There aren’t really any drill songs in Welsh, so I wanted to mix up English and Welsh and just try to do something different, something modern, something people can enjoy.

“I’d say that rap and urban music are under-represented in the Welsh language scene. It’s not about coming from London, you don’t have to come from Cardiff, you don’t have to come from a big city to be somebody or do something special.”

The new music video was made alongside Lŵp S4C, a series that reflects the Welsh music and cultural scene.

Rhodri ap Dyfrig from S4C said: “We’re really happy to work with Sage Todz to create this video for his track which made such an impact on social recently.

“There’s so much talent in the Welsh scene at the moment and we’re proud that Lwp S4C can play a part in giving them a platform.”

Toda Ogunbanwo who performs under the name Sage Todz said that the music was a way of dealing with his feelings towards racism faced during his upbringing in a “healthy” way.

In June 2020 the family’s home was defaced with a swastika in an act condemned by the area’s politicians, and the police were called.

In a Welsh language interview with BBC Cymru Fyw last month he said: “It was disgusting that someone was trying to make us scared like that.

“It was the feather than broke the camel’s back. I’ve had worse and much more personal things happen to me up to now.

“Throughout my childhood I’ve faced challenges and struggles. I’ve experienced things it isn’t great for a child to have to deal with.”

He added that the response to his video posted on Twitter showed that there was a demand for Welsh language Drill music.

