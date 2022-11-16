Watch: flash-mob Welsh choir sings national anthem on train for World Cup

A male voice choir surprised those travelling by rail today by singing the Welsh national anthem in support of the Welsh football team.

Over 20 members of Tonna Male Voice Choir jumped on the train at their local station in Neath.

They then travelled by train and treated passengers in ‘flash-mob’ style to a rendition of the national anthem.

Armed with a football and a patriotic passion they cheered up passengers and helped spread the World Cup fever that’s starting to engulf the country.

Following belting out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau on a couple of rail routes, they ended with a memorable performance at Swansea Railway Station with all those there joining in the celebration.

John Humphreys, chairman of Tonna Male Voice Choir said: “We love singing and we’ve sung all over the world. We’re going to head out on the trains, do some singing, surprise people and make them smile.

“I remember the last World Cup, I was 14 and I watched it with my father on the television. John Charles played and scored, but then got injured and didn’t play in the quarters.

“We had a wonderful time then, but this time we’re going to go all the way.”

James Williams, Head of Media for Transport for Wales added: “We’ve had a great morning with Tonna Male Voice Choir on our network, they’ve put smiles on people’s faces and celebrated the start of Wales’ first World Cup in 64 years with unique Welsh humour and song.

“Many of the choir recalled tales from the tournament in 1958 and today they spread that ‘spirit of 58’ onto the ‘generation of 22’. Good luck to the Wales team, we’re all behind you.”

