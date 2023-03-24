Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: Flashmob performs Fatboy Slim classic in front of the legendary DJ

24 Mar 2023 2 minute read
Flashmob dances to Fatboy Slim’s Praise You

If you were in Cardiff city centre this evening you may have witnessed something quite extraordinary.

With Fatboy Slim performing a sold out show at the Cardiff International Arena tonight, a flashmob was created to mark the occasion.

And it certainly didn’t disappoint, with Fatboy Slim himself, aka Norman Cook, turning up to watch the dancers and singers produce nothing short of a spectacular and joyful performance.

The huge flashmob containing 50 dancers and 150 singers joyfully paid homage to the famous video for Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’.

The signature hit by the legendary DJ was released in 1999 and topped the chart at number one in the UK.

Having won multiple MTV video music awards, the Spike Jonze produced flashmob style video became one of the most iconic music videos pop all time.

Costing just $800 to make, in 2001 it was voted no.1 of the 100 best music videos of all time, in a poll to mark the 20th anniversary of MTV.

The flashmob performance outside the Central Library in the Welsh capital finished with loud cheers, and Norman Cook leading the applause.

Fatboy Slim aka Norman Cook leads the applause

Sorgina
Sorgina
1 hour ago

A flashmob is a spontaneous, unexpected event. This started in a specially cleared space in front of a prepared audience, so not a flashmob at all. No idea who this fat or slim person is either, but I find both the muzak and the movements (cannot call it dance) uninspiring in the extreme.

-1
