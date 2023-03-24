Watch: Flashmob performs Fatboy Slim classic in front of the legendary DJ

If you were in Cardiff city centre this evening you may have witnessed something quite extraordinary.

With Fatboy Slim performing a sold out show at the Cardiff International Arena tonight, a flashmob was created to mark the occasion.

And it certainly didn’t disappoint, with Fatboy Slim himself, aka Norman Cook, turning up to watch the dancers and singers produce nothing short of a spectacular and joyful performance.

It was great to spend time with @FatboySlim and @SuperchoirsUK today before their massive Flashmob in the Hayes #cardiff. Well done all involved. pic.twitter.com/W2Fj5xChgc — WYBURN & WAYNE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WyburnWayne) March 24, 2023

The huge flashmob containing 50 dancers and 150 singers joyfully paid homage to the famous video for Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’.

The signature hit by the legendary DJ was released in 1999 and topped the chart at number one in the UK.

Having won multiple MTV video music awards, the Spike Jonze produced flashmob style video became one of the most iconic music videos pop all time.

Costing just $800 to make, in 2001 it was voted no.1 of the 100 best music videos of all time, in a poll to mark the 20th anniversary of MTV.

The flashmob performance outside the Central Library in the Welsh capital finished with loud cheers, and Norman Cook leading the applause.

