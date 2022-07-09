Watch: Free Wales Minions sing Yma o Hyd in response to TikTok cinema bans

Undaunted by the news that some UK cinemas have banned groups of young people wearing suits during screenings of Minions: The Rise Of Gru, a rebellious band of Free Wales Minions have taken up the fight in song

A viral trend which has erupted on the social media app TikTok involves groups of teenage boys, calling themselves The Gentleminions, filming themselves going to watch the latest instalment in the Despicable Me franchise dressed in suits.

The #gentleminions videos show suited groups attending the screenings and copying the main character, supervillain Felonius Gru, and his signature hand gesture.

Some of the viral videos show those taking part cheering and clapping loudly and being disruptive during screenings, leading to some UK cinemas to enforce dress code restrictions.

But now in an act of typically Welsh rebellion, the Minions have struck back, donning the trademark Free Wales Army berets and singing Dafydd Iwan’s rousing rebel song ‘Yma O Hyd.’

Despite the bans, movie studio Universal Pictures, which produced the film, has endorsed the #gentleminions trend, tweeting “to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you”.

To which the Minions of mine and mountain respond “Yma O Hyd!”

