Watch: Gavin and Stacey does Star Wars

We all need a little bit of Gavin and Stacey at Christmas.

A clip of two of the stars of the Welsh sitcom on a festive special edition of the Graham Norton show from a few years back has resurfaced online.

The clip posted by Gavin and Stacey fan page Gavin and Stacey Reactions shows Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon appearing on the chat show host’s famous sofa alongside Star Wars stars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, as well as Superman actor, Henry Cavill.

Ruth and Rob were on the show to promote the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special and while there won’t be a festive special this year the clip featuring the sitcom stars has resurfaced on social media and is being shared far and wide – much to the joy of fans of both Gavin and Stacey and Star Wars.

The joy and hilarity comes from the moment Graham asks Rob and Ruth if they could do dialogue from Star Wars playing Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker in character as Uncle Bryn and Nessa.

Cue pitch perfect comedic hilarity ensuing from the two Welsh actors and much laughter from the studio audience.

The Graham Norton Show clip follows another piece of brilliant Gavin and Stacey footage that resurfaced recently.

It’s a clip of Uncle Bryn gatecrashing a fundraiser organised by Ruth Jones in character as Nessa.

Nessa and friends held at The Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl – was a fundraiser for the RNLI and the evening finished with a huge surprise – the appearance of Rob Brydon as Uncle Bryn.

